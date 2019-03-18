Atlanta-native leaves American Idol judge head-over-heels

19-year-old model Katie Belle performs The Beatles' 'Golden Slumbers' for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie during her 2019 American Idol audition.
The judges were so enamored with the Atlanta-native that all three of them were in love with her -- including Katy Perry who started singing her hit "I Kissed a Girl."
As she was receiving the golden ticket to Hollywood, Luke Bryan fell head-over-heels for her -- quite literally. He fell onto the floor.
Watch the next episode of American Idol on Channel 2 TONIGHT at 8 p.m.
