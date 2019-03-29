Neighbors find child left home alone running naked toward busy road, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A couple of Cobb County neighbors rescued a 5-year-old girl they say was running toward a busy road, naked and crying for her mother.
The neighbors scooped her up and put a blanket on her until police arrived around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the girl’s mother left the child home alone.
The federal trouble the child’s mother is now in, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}