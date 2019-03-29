  • Neighbors find child left home alone running naked toward busy road, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A couple of Cobb County neighbors rescued a 5-year-old girl they say was running toward a busy road, naked and crying for her mother. 

    The neighbors scooped her up and put a blanket on her until police arrived around 7 a.m. Thursday.

    Police said the girl’s mother left the child home alone. 

