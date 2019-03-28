  • School bus crash leaves several students, driver injured

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus crashed and overturned in Coweta County Thursday afternoon, injuring several students, the bus driver and an assistant. 

    School officials said the crash happened at Hwy 154 and Woolsie Road around 12:15 p.m.

    All students were checked out on site and several were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver and an assistant on the bus were also injured and taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises. 

    The highway is shut down at Woolsie Road and will be for several hours, the sheriff's office said. 

    It's unclear where the bus was headed or how old the victims are. 

