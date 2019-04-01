One killed after car slams into Cobb County salon

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A salon was ripped open when a car smashed into it. One person died and another person was seriously hurt.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus obtained video of the car losing control on a Cobb County road. Cameras inside the salon show the car plow through the building.
The crash was so loud an employee working at a nearby Burger King said they could hear it from their headset.
We're talking to witnesses and learning more about the investigation, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
This red car collided with the grey SUV, flipped & knocked down the wall of a business, firefighters say, killing the driver. Ch. 2, 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/mwjinpY1EF— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 1, 2019
