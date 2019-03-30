0 University of South Carolina student confirmed dead after vanishing

COLUMBIA, Ga. - A 21-year-old student at the University of South Carolina who disappeared early Friday morning has died, school officials say.

Samantha Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday morning getting in to an unidentified vehicle in Columbia, the City of Columbia Police Department said on Twitter.

She left her friends at a bar and is believed to have gotten into the Impala. Josephson’s friend, Jordyn Spencer, told The State of Columbia she believes Josephson may have mistaken the car for an Uber ride she had ordered

Josephson's cause of death has not been released.

Josephson's father, Seymour, also confirmed his daughter's death on Facebook, "Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten [sic]."

“It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life,” Seymour Josephson wrote. “It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me."

Police said in a tweet that they will hold a news conference later today but did not announce the time.

There will be a news conference today to discuss the latest developments regarding the Samantha Josephson investigation. A time will be announced as soon as possible. Stay tuned to this social media platform for additional information. pic.twitter.com/Wq7ZfoD2lY — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Surveillance cameras captured photos of Josephson talking on her phone early Saturday morning.

Cont’d: Here’s another picture of Josephson when she was last seen on Harden Street talking on the phone. Pay close attention to what she was wearing early this a.m. Call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your helpful tips regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/PZSokgwFYN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Shortly after 2 a.m., investigators believe she was seen getting into a black "newer model Chevy Impala," and family and friends had not been able to get in touch with her since then, police said.

Cont’d: Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since. Again, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your tips. pic.twitter.com/3211Wjx6PK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Josephson's name to rasie money for her funeral and memorial costs.

The University of South Carolina issued a statement Saturday, confirming Josephson's death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write these words this morning," said USC President Harris Pastides in a letter to students. "Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting."

The Columbia Police Department declined ABC News’ requests for further comment on the investigation and information on how Josephson died, but said it would release a statement "soon." Efforts to reach Josephson's family were not immediately successful.

"As you make plans for the weekend," Pastides' letter continued, "remember the tenets of Stand Up Carolina: look out for one another, be active bystanders. Travel in groups and stay together."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

ABC News contributed to this report.

