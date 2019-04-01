NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Newton County are investigating the “suspicious” disappearance of a 55-year-old woman.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Stacey Faye Nease disappeared on Aug. 10, 2018.
Nease’s family told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they haven’t seen or heard from her since that day. Her father said she was headed to her boyfriend’s home in Covington.
Investigators said she didn’t take her purse, wallet, ID or medication with her.
Nease is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a dolphin on her left calf and a rose on her ankle. She also has “Shilo” tattooed on her neck.
Anyone with information about Nease’s disappearance is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1585 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
