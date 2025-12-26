‘Go with the flow:’ Friday is season’s busiest travel day at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Travelers packed into Atlanta’s airport Friday on what is billed as the busiest day during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel period.

Airport officials say about 348,150 travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International today, the highest volume in the period running from Dec. 19 to Jan. 4.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was at the airport Friday morning, where he found the lines moving smoothly through the main security checkpoint in the domestic terminal.

Rita Hunter, who was heading to Miami for a cruise, said she knew this would be a busy travel day, but found nothing to stress about when she arrived at the airport.

“It’s been fine,” she said. “Just as long as I do all of my pre-work ahead of time, check in, and don’t have to wait in those lines out there, I’m ready to go.”

Airport officials project about 5.3 million passengers will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson during the two-week holiday period, the highest holiday volume since the pandemic. That’s compared to about four million travelers the airport hosted last year. The highest traffic count since the pandemic was 5.2 million passengers in 2022.

“Easy today, no problem,” said Brooks Hall, who was on his way to Sarasota, Fla., to play golf with his father. “The parking was wide open. It was good.”

Two other busy days ahead are Monday, Dec. 29. and Sunday, Jan. 4, when arrivals and departures will be at their highest. Officials urge passengers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Pam Gholston was on her way to San Diego to see family. She said she was fully aware that she’d have plenty of company at the Atlanta airport.

“I know, I know, but when you get old, my age, you got plenty of time,” she said. “So you just go with the flow if it.”

