ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves and superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. are finalizing an 8-year, $100 million contract extension, according to ESPN.
According to ESPN, the deal includes two club options.
"It's a huge deal for the Braves and Acuña gets financial security for life. It's a win-win," Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein said.
Acuña hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs during his rookie season in 2018. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year.
So far in 2019, the 21-year-old has 3 hits, one of which was a home run.
