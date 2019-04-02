ATLANTA - Georgia Tech says more than a million people's personal information may have been exposed after someone gained "unauthorized access" to a web application.
Officials said the breach impacts 1.3 million people, including "some current and former faculty, students, staff and student applicants." They do not know what information was taken from the system, but it may include names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birth dates.
Georgia Tech said their database was accessed by an "unknown outside entity" in late March, and said it "immediately corrected the impacted application."
Georgia Tech’s cybersecurity team is conducting a thorough forensic investigation.
Officials said the U.S. Department of Education and University System of Georgia have been notified, and, "Those whose data was exposed will be contacted as soon as possible regarding available credit monitoring services."
Students said they received an email from the Georgia Tech's vice president of information technology explaining the breach.
Uh oh... and then it happened. Security breach at @GeorgiaTech potentially affecting 1.3 million users! Investigation in progress.#breach #securityvulnerability #cybersecurity #infosec #hacking pic.twitter.com/19Ln5cyQb7— Akshay 'Ax' Sharma (@AkshaySharmaUS) April 2, 2019
