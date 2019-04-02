Police say they have suspect in hit-and-run of 9-year-old playing in her yard

LITHONIA, Ga. - Police said Tuesday they have a suspect in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old girl in her front yard.
Harrowing video showed the car careen across the grass in front of a home in Lithonia. The car hit Laderihanna Homes, who was playing with a friend on Friday around 7 p.m.
Laderihanna was left with a fractured skull, a broken pelvic bone and other serious injuries. Her friend, Alayshia Phillips, 11, sustained a foot injury.
Police said the driver and a passenger ran off. Police said the 2017 Ford Fusion was speeding when it left the road and hit the children.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned Tuesday that a male suspect will be charged with hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.
The suspect has not been arrested yet and his identity has not been released.
DeKalb Police:
