SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer's recovery after a shooting is nothing short of a miracle, according to Union City Mayor Vince Williams.
The Union City police officer, who has not been identified yet, was shot multiples times Monday after responding to a home along Highpoint Road.
The officer was immediately taken to a hospital, where he underwent several surgeries overnight.
Williams said he hopes the officer will be with his family soon.
The suspect in the shooting, identified by his mother as 19-year-old Veltavious Griggs, died during the incident.
She said her son was a young father who turned his life around after a 2016 arrest for obstruction and theft by receiving in Fulton County.
GBI officials said a gun was found on the scene and that a chase led up to the shooting.
This is the 27th shooting involving a police officer in Georgia so far this year.
