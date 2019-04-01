  • BREAKING: Police officer shot in Union City; suspect dead, sources say

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a police officer has been shot.

    The mayor of Union City confirmed the shooting to Channel 2's Tom Jones.

    [PHOTOS: Police officer shot in Union City]

    Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect is dead. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot is at Grady Memorial Hospital where he captured video of police cruisers speeding into the entrance of the emergency room with lights and sirens blaring. 

    Elliot also watched an ambulance get escorted in by a caravan of police cars.

    This is the 27th shooting involving a police officer in Georgia so far this year. 

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories