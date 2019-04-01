SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a police officer has been shot.
The mayor of Union City confirmed the shooting to Channel 2's Tom Jones.
[PHOTOS: Police officer shot in Union City]
Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect is dead.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is at Grady Memorial Hospital where he captured video of police cruisers speeding into the entrance of the emergency room with lights and sirens blaring.
#Breaking. College Park Police vehicles pull into Grady as we get reports of an officer shot in Union City. Developing.... pic.twitter.com/M4tTG5GIxO— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 1, 2019
Elliot also watched an ambulance get escorted in by a caravan of police cars.
#Breaking The ambulance with the injured officer just pulled into Grady Hospital. pic.twitter.com/AmWRLY52wo— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 1, 2019
This is the 27th shooting involving a police officer in Georgia so far this year.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bridge collapses on I-75 in Chattanooga; interstate closed in both directions
- Heartbeat Bill protests expected on final day of General Assembly
- Video shows moment car hits 9-year-old playing in yard; driver on the run
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}