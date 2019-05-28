ATLANTA - Actors and production companies have been vocal about Georgia’s controversial “Heartbeat Bill” for months.
Now, Netflix has entered the conversation.
In an exclusive statement to Variety, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said Netflix may rethink its entire investment in Georgia because of the bill.
Variety Magazine is reporting that Netflix may “rethink” its entire investment in Georgia if the state’s new Heartbeat Abortion Law goes into effect. The report states Netflix will work with the ACLU and others to fight the law in court.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) May 28, 2019
Here is the entire statement Sarandos sent to Variety:
"We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It's why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we'll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia."
Netflix has several productions in Georgia, including the popular shows “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”
Earlier this month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told Channel 2 Political Reporter Richard Elliot that he knows people were angry with his decision, but he was standing by it.
“I know they’re mad at me for doing what I said I would do, but I think most Georgians appreciate that,” Kemp told Elliot.
