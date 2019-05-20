Gov. Kemp doubles down on signing heartbeat abortion bill

ATLANTA - With more actors and directors vowing to boycott the Georgia film industry, Gov. Brian Kemp doubled downed on his decision to sign the heartbeat abortion bill into law.
Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot spoke with the governor Monday about the growing protest against the law.
Kemp acknowledges that a lot of people are angry over his decision to sign the heartbeat abortion bill into law, but he stands by that decision.
Actor/Director Ron Howard and actor Jason Bateman joined that list this past weekend. In April, actress Alyssa Milano showed up at the capitol to protest in person.
The film industry brings in an estimated $3 billion a year to Georgia, mostly thanks to the state’s generous tax breaks.
