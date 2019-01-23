Arts, culture boom $20 billion for Georgia

ATLANTA - First of its kind research revealed arts and culture contribute billions to Georgia’s economy.
Experts said art and culture don’t just create jobs, it also makes metro Atlanta a more attractive place to live for workers in all industries.
Hear from influencers and economists about how the art and music scene is growing, on Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Long time members in Atlanta’s art and music scene said those numbers are affirmation of a cultural impact they’ve seen for years.
“To image Atlanta without this scene would be a person without a soul,” said Curtis Daniel III, founder of Patchwerk Recording Studio in northwest Atlanta.
Daniel started Patchwerk in 1995, and Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast was his first client.
More than 20 years later, the genre dominates US music charts.
“We’re impacting how people dress, what type of car they drive, what music they’re listening to, what dances they’re doing, they’re hair color and everything,” Daniel said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'Some white people may have to die': UGA teaching assistant under fire for post
- Chick-fil-A won't make an exception for Super Bowl Sunday
- 18, the end date for far too many
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}