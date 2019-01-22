'Some white people may have to die': UGA teaching assistant under fire for post

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A University of Georgia graduate student is under fire for comments alluding to violence and white people.
The man at the center of the controversy is Irami Osei-Frampong -- a philosophy graduate student employed by the university as a teacher's assistant.
He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some critics believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, "Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole."
The teaching assistant told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he's confused by the backlash. Osei-Frampong said he's standing firm and not backing down.
The grad student details what he meant by his recent statements and Thomas gets reaction from students and school leaders, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
