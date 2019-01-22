4 Georgia Tech students robbed, kidnapped during doughnut run

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after they said four Georgia Tech students were robbed while getting doughnuts Monday night.
According to Atlanta police, the students said they were leaving Krispy Kreme at 295 Ponce de Leon Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when a man approached them and asked for a lighter.
The students told the man they did not have a lighter, and then he asked them for money.
When one student gave him $5, the man pulled out a pistol, police said. Then, he and another suspect got into one of the victim’s cars and told them to give him their cell phones.
Police said the man made them drive to a nearby Wells Fargo and each withdraw $200.
After driving around for another 15 minutes, the suspects made the victims’ drop them off near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to police.
The students drove straight to the Georgia Tech Police Precinct after the incident, police said.
