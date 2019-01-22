'Saints got robbed': Fan buys billboards near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA - A Louisiana businessman and New Orleans Saints fan is taking his criticism of NFL officials to the streets of Atlanta.
According to WDSU, car dealership owner Matt Bowers said he bought several billboards protesting what many are calling an obvious missed pass interference call in Sunday's NFC championship game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. One of the signs, which bear messages such as, "Saints got robbed" and "NFL bleaux it," is near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Rams will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
They are upPosted by Matt Bowers on Monday, January 21, 2019
The controversial play came Sunday as the Saints and Rams were tied in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. That's when the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman "committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit" on the Saints' Tommylee Lewis, the AP reported.
The Saints then settled for a field goal before the Rams followed suit, tying the game 23-23 and forcing it into overtime. The Rams ultimately won 26-23.
NFL fans could not believe that this wasn’t called pass interference 😳😳😳https://t.co/LoZ9fizn5jpic.twitter.com/fpRWNtD7YX— For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 20, 2019
Bowers' billboards, unveiled Monday, will stay up until Super Bowl Sunday, WDSU reported.
"I have thousands of people hating on me. But not giving a single you-know-what," Bowers wrote in a Facebook comment. "I'm not over this yet."
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
