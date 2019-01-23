0 More ‘Infinity Mirrors' tickets will be available Feb. 5

ATLANTA - More than 12,000 additional tickets to see the blockbuster High Museum exhibit, “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” will become available Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

The tickets must be purchased through the High’s website and will not be available by phone or in person at the museum. All tickets are issued for specific time slots.

Tickets are $29 ages 6 and older; $5 ages 5 and younger. (Purchase may include up to two tickets for children five and younger.)

• There is a maximum six tickets per purchase.

• All visitors (including infants) must have a timed ticket.

• One adult must accompany every two children (ages 12 and under) VIP tickets.

• VIP tickets are $175 each and include an exhibition catalogue and special viewing hours.

• VIP hours are scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday, Feb. 12-17, from 6 to 10 p.m.The show sold out 120,000 advance tickets as soon as they went on sale last September.

TRENDING STORIES:

Same-day walk-up tickets have been available since then, and High Museum fans have been camping out for them.

Only 100 have been available for each day. No same-day tickets will be sold for the days Feb. 11-17.

According to High Museum spokeswoman Marci Tate Davis, the High held the additional tickets off the market until now in case earlier dates were cancelled due to inclement weather.

All 12,000 tickets are for the last week of the show, Feb. 11 through Feb. 17.

An extensive list of answers to frequently asked questions is on the High website.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.