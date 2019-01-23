SEBRING, Fla. - Florida police are responding to reports of a shooting at a SunTrust bank in Sebring that left 'multiple down' Wednesday.
The suspect has since surrendered, according to the Sebring Police Department.
It's unclear how many people were injured or what their conditions are, but local law enforcement is urging family members and coworkers to go to a local staging center.
Deputies stressed that those who come to Inn on the Lakes should be "ONLY co-workers and family members."
Our sister station, WFTV, reports that a military type vehicle and crime scene tape is at the bank along with a heavy law enforcement presence. Photos appeared to show the bank's front doors busted out.
Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell asked the public for prayers on Facebook, saying "getting more information now -- none of it is good."
We'll continue to update this developing story on Channel 2 Action News.
