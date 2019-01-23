COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager has been arrested after police said he threatened to blow up a Cobb County middle school and then use a gun to kill as many people as possible.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in Mableton, where police say the man emailed a threat to administrators at Floyd Middle School. Police say he threatened to plant a bomb inside the school and then shoot at people after it exploded.
Police searched the teen's home but did not find explosives. The man is being held with no bond.
Jose spoke to the suspect's family, who said this is a misunderstanding.
We talked to upset parents, who say they weren't notified about the plot, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The Cobb County School district said they did notify parents and sent out this statement:
"If any of our parents did not receive notification, we'd urge them to update their contact information with their local school or at the district office."
