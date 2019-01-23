PHOENIX, Ariz. - A licensed practical nurse has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault in the impregnation of an incapacitated woman who gave birth last month at a long-term health care facility, police said.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Wednesday that investigators arrested 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.
Williams said Sutherland worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility where the woman lived and had been providing care to her.
Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said investigators obtained a court order to collect DNA from Sutherland.
The 29-year-old victim has been incapacitated since the age of 3 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.
Police said the baby boy "is doing quite well." The woman's family has said they will take care of him.
Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Court records said her last known physical was in April.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
