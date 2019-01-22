0 Chick-fil-A won't make an exception for Super Bowl Sunday

Chick-fil-A has made it a policy to be closed on Sundays, and not even a hometown Super Bowl is going to change that.

The Atlanta-based restaurant will not be open Feb. 3 when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Chick-fil-A found Truett Cathy established the policy of being closed on Sundays in 1946 to give his employees a day of rest and worship.

The restaurants inclusion in Mercedes-Benz Stadium raised eyebrows in 2017, considering the Atlanta Falcons played seven of their eight home games on Sundays.

» Chick-fil-A addresses decision to close Sundays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

» Fans react: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Chick-fil-A to be open for one Falcons game

But there are numerous other events in the venue, including Atlanta United games, the SEC Championship, Chick-fil-A Kickoff games and the Chick-fil-A Bowl, and the stadium location near Section 123 is open for all of them.

John Mattioli, Chick-fil-A senior manager of partnerships and activation marketing, addressed the decision in a 2017 email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

"We’re always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways. What better place than at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, particularly with the upcoming Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Atlanta United matches. We’re excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host."

Chick-fil-A has bent the “no Sundays” rule a few times, however. During a blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2017, employees made chicken sandwiches and delivered them to the emergency operations center at the airport.

The restaurant’s employees have also worked Sundays during national emergencies.

After the 2016 mass shooting in Orlando, Chick-fil-A employees provided free food to people donating blood for victims, as well as food and drink to law enforcement officials.

After a 2015 tornado in Texas, some Chick-fil-A restaurants opened to serve first responders and victims of the storm, which hit near Dallas.

» Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A says it breaks its no-Sunday rule for a cause

SI.com reports that instead of Chick-fil-A, the stand near section 123 will be open as “Fries Up,” which serves french fries with various toppings.

