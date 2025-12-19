Hundreds of jobs being cut as Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern merges with Union Pacific

ATLANTA — As Atlanta-based railroad company Norfolk Southern merges with Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific, hundreds of Atlantans are going to be without jobs.

In a 7,000-page merger application to the Surface Transportation Board, the companies laid out their plans for the future.

The merged company will be based in Omaha, but Atlanta will still serve as “a regional operating center” and “vital hub for technology and innovation.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

However, more than half of those working in the Atlanta office will be phased out from reductions or relocations.

The filing reports that about 26%, or approximately 537, of their workforce will be laid off over the next three years.

In that same time frame, another 26%, or approximately 546, of the staff will be moved to the Omaha office.

The Omaha headquarters will reduce its staff by just over 150 employees.

TRENDING STORIES:

The application added that no Norfolk Southern field employees will lose their jobs.

Earlier this year, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific began a massive $85 billion merger deal in an effort to create the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group