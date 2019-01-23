0 Cardi B's former Atlanta home can be your swanky Super Bowl pad

Heading to Atlanta for the Super Bowl and need a posh place to pregame? Hotel rooms and Airbnb accommodations are becoming scarce, but there’s one eye-popping alternative: Cardi B’s former home in the city's affluent Buckhead neighborhood.

The seven-bedroom, 6.5-bath home on nearly an acre boasts an enormous kitchen perfect for entertaining, a high-tech heated pool and hot tub (it’s Bluetooth-equipped so you can adjust the temperature via your phone) and a stunning foyer just begging to be Instagrammed.

Cardi did lots of that while she called the Tuxedo Park house home during a very special time in her life - when she was welcoming baby Kulture.

The new mom posted this photo not long after Kulture was born:

Here’s that living room:

Photos of the home: Courtesy of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate.

Kulture’s first bedroom was pretty and pink. Check it out here:

A whiteboard that reads, "Happy first month, Kulture," is still in the house:

Homeowner Jennie Torres-Odom, who loves the soothing interiors and high-end amenities, has welcomed a number of prominent occupants.

“We’ve had a great reception from Hollywood,” she said recently, shortly after a production team scouted it out as a potential filming location. She worked with Gregg Lewis Interiors to achieve the home’s unique appeal.

“We came up with something eclectic and simple,” Torres-Odom said. “A little luxury goes a long way.”

The house is fortified with a security gate and other safety-minded features, and offers a number of unique areas such as the piano room. When Cardi B was in residence, the room was the site of an impromptu commemorative concert:

Here’s a full view of the room:

Here’s that entrance area:

The home is on the market for $1.75 million but is available for short-term occupancy including a Super Bowl visit. Carter Phillips, who specializes in helping visiting celebrities find the perfect place to stay while filming in Atlanta (and works with production teams seeking various looks for location shoots), is the man to call if you’re interested in moving in temporarily or permanently. Contact Ansley Atlanta Real Estate for more details.

