Sweethearts candies will be missing this Valentine's Day

The chalky candy Valentine staple may not be included in this year’s gift of love, but company officials say not to worry, Sweethearts will be back next year.
Spangler Candy Company recently purchased NECCO Wafers, the company that produced Sweethearts, after NECCO went out of business and shut down last year, the “Today” show reported.
Company officials said there wasn’t enough time to make the candy over the five months since buying NECCO, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Company officials promise the candy will be available next year for gift giving.
In a September press release, officials wrote, “There are a lot of manufacturing challenges and unanswered questions at this point, and we want to make sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market. We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season, and hope to reintroduce Necco Wafers to the marketplace in 2019.”
For those who just have to have the small hearts with sayings like “Be Mine,” “Cutie Pie” and “TXT Me” for the day of love, boxes can be found on Amazon and eBay, the Free Press reported. But they are not fresh batches, and were made before NECCO went out of business last year, “Today” reported.
