ATLANTA - It may be dry out there across Georgia right now -- but heavy rain is on the way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that the rain will begin to move in to the area in the afternoon.
You can expect to see heavy rain and possible storms as the line moves through metro Atlanta. And it could make the afternoon and evening commute hectic.
Areas could see anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain before everything is over.
By Thursday morning the cold front will be east of our area after dumping a lot of rain. 1.50"-1.75" possible north and west. Up to 2" in NE GA with 2.5" possible in higher elevations. It will be dry for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/6HqUqWSZAN— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 23, 2019
Temperatures will remain mild today as we are expected to hit near 60 degrees.
