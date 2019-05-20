BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Barrow County.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, they’re working a scene on South Ridge Road in the South Ridge subdivision.
Channel 2 Action News has learned a grandson found his grandparents dead inside the home and called police.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene working to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for LIVE updates from the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}