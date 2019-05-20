  • Grandson finds grandparents dead inside Barrow County home

    By: Tony Thomas

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Barrow County.

    According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, they’re working a scene on South Ridge Road in the South Ridge subdivision.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned a grandson found his grandparents dead inside the home and called police.

