COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A University of Georgia track athlete is back home recovering after a javelin impaled him during practice earlier this month.
Elija Godwin, a freshman sprinter from Newton County, backed into a javelin that was planted in the ground on May 7.
"In the very beginning, you don't know whether or not you're going to see the next day. I'm able to tell this story. I remember it so well," Godwin told Channel 2's Nicole Carr.
"He has this all planned out & I'm praying everyday that I'm living in His name doing everything He'd want me to do." PRAISE REPORT: Full recovery ahead for Elija Godwin, UGA track star impaled by a javelin earlier this month. His first TV interview since returning home @wsbtv 5 pic.twitter.com/1UfKWgvi4t— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) May 20, 2019
Godwin was taken to a nearby hospital to have surgery to remove the javelin, which had pierced his lung and missed his other organs.
Channel 2 Action News has been following Godwin's recovery since he was injured in practice. We spoke with his mother Ginger Luby after his successful surgery.
