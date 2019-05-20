Judge could declare mistrial for ex-trooper accused in crash that killed 2 teens

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A former state trooper charged in the deaths of two teenage girls could learn his fate Monday.
A judge is expected to decide if there is a mistrial in Anthony Scott's case. He's accused of causing a crash that killed two teenagers on Highway 27 in Carroll County in 2015.
[READ MORE: Attorney of ex-state trooper accused of killing teens in crash says wrong person on trial]
Family members of the teenagers will show up inside this courthouse to hear what the judge decides.
The former state trooper on trial accused of killing two teenagers in fatal crash ended Friday without a verdict.
We have a reporter and photographer inside of the courtroom -- We'll bring you any new developments in the case on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Lawyers representing Scott told the judge prosecutors doctored dashcam video and he should declare a mistrial.
"They added the speed limit which is speculation that's there's calculation on it,” the attorney said.
RELATED STORIES:
Prosecutors played the video during closing arguments and said they only highlighted the posted speed limit sign.
Scott admitted he was driving fast but didn't know the exact speed.
Kylie Lindsey, 17, and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla died in the crash.
Scott told the jury he was on his way to meet another trooper who had his radio.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}