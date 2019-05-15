Attorney of ex-state trooper accused of killing teens in crash says wrong person on trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is hearing new testimony in the trial of a former trooper accused of hitting and killing two teenagers.
Prosecutors said they'll call 25 witnesses to prove that ex-state Trooper Anthony Scott caused the deaths of two teenage girls. He allegedly crashed into their car nearly four years ago on Highway 27 in Carroll County.
[READ MORE: Former trooper indicted in crash that killed teens]
"As they turned left onto Holly Springs, at 90 miles an hour up a hill at night came a Georgia state trooper. There were no lights or sirens on, there was a hustle for no reason," the prosecutor said.
Kylie Lindsey, 17, and Isabella Chinchilla, 16, died that night in 2015. Ben Finken, 17, and the driver, Dillon Wall, 18, had critical injuries.
Scott's attorney said the wrong person is on trial.
"Dillon failed to yield. You just saw it never stopped never yielded, made a left turn recklessly. There is alcohol found in this car, alcohol found in the road," he said. "It's going to be clear it didn't come from Scott's car. (It) came from the Nissan Mr. Wall was driving."
Finken was in the front passenger seat of that Nissan. He suffered a traumatic brain injury.
"I remember (a) tremendous amount of pressure on my head, and so I grabbed my head, let out a moan and looked at my feet. (I) saw broken glass. That's about it," Finken said.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}