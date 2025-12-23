Kirby Smart: Arrested UGA players will continue to ‘pay a consequence’

UGA coach Kirby Smart says he’s disappointed in two players arrested for shoplifting earlier this month.

Dontrell Glover and Boden “Bo” Walker, both freshmen, were charged with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

When asked on Monday if Glover and Walker will play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, Smart only said they will continue to “pay a consequence.”

“We always say decision-making is a skill. They made poor decisions. They paid a consequence for that, and they’re continuing to pay a consequence for that,” Smart said.

He says both will finish paying their consequences, but did not comment on what those are.

Glover and Walker are not the only players who have faced arrest.

Last month, Nyier Daniels was arrested for going more than 100 miles per hour and leading police on a chase after his mother was pulled over for running a stop sign.

Daniels was charged with reckless driving and cruelty to children.

He was removed from the team shortly after.

