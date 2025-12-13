2 freshman UGA football players arrested for shoplifting

ATHENS, Ga. — Less than a week after winning the SEC Championship, a pair of UGA football players are facing charges.

Dontrell Glover and Boden “Bo” Walker were arrested on Friday evening and charged with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, both were arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. and released on a $1,526 bond just before 8 p.m.

“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” Georgia spokesman Steve Drummond said in a statement to ESPN’s Dan Murphy. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Walker, a freshman running back from Ellenwood, has played in six games throughout the season, and scored three touchdowns.

Glover, a 6′3″, 320-pound freshman offensive lineman from Fairburn participated in 13 of the No. 3 Bulldogs’ games. He was named to the All-SEC freshman team.

It’s unclear what led up to their arrests.

