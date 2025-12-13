Clarke County

2 freshman UGA football players arrested for shoplifting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
UGA players arrested for shoplifting Dontrell Glover (L) and Boden "Bo" Walker (R) (University of Georgia Football)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — Less than a week after winning the SEC Championship, a pair of UGA football players are facing charges.

Dontrell Glover and Boden “Bo” Walker were arrested on Friday evening and charged with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, both were arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. and released on a $1,526 bond just before 8 p.m.

“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” Georgia spokesman Steve Drummond said in a statement to ESPN’s Dan Murphy. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

RELATED STORIES:

Walker, a freshman running back from Ellenwood, has played in six games throughout the season, and scored three touchdowns.

Glover, a 6′3″, 320-pound freshman offensive lineman from Fairburn participated in 13 of the No. 3 Bulldogs’ games. He was named to the All-SEC freshman team.

It’s unclear what led up to their arrests.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read