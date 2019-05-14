Baby falls to ground as officer arrests mother: 'You're going to jail' (VIDEO)

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police released body camera video from an arrest that has neighbors upset.
It shows a baby fall to the ground during the incident. We want to warn you it is tough to watch at times.
The arrest happened Thursday in Covington.
Witnesses said police had a warrant for the woman's arrest. In the video, she can seen holding a baby. According to witnesses, the woman's clothes also came off.
Neighbors are calling for action against the arresting officers.
We are scheduled to sit down with Covington police and get their side of all of this, tonight on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}