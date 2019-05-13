CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Just days after pleading guilty to a mass shooting plot at their metro Atlanta high school, two teens are preparing to learn their fate on Monday.
Former Etowah High School students Alfred Dupree, 19, and Veronica McCurley, 18, pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder inside a Cherokee County courtroom on Friday.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant will be back in court today as the sentencing continues. Watch it LIVE on WSBTV.com and the WSB-TV news app. We’ll bring you LIVE updates from the courtroom all day on Channel 2 Action News.
Prosecutors said Dupree and McCurley planned to carry out a “Columbine-style” attack and blow up the school in 2017. In court Friday, detectives read chilling entries from the teens' journals.
“I think we should make it through the lunchroom first or upstairs, wherever there are more people. We should think about setting up more bombs, though. I just want to kill as many people as I can,” McCurley wrote in her journal.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV news app to receive breaking news alerts]
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they got a tip about the attack from Dupree’s relatives that led them to search his home. Inside, they found weapons, explosives and a kill list.
“The children that were listed on the kill list in the indictment were students in the special education class in addition to some other individuals,” prosecutor Rachelle Carnesale said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}