Etowah High School plot: Teen expected to take plea deal

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A teen is expected to take a plea deal in a case that frightened a Cherokee County community.
In 2017, Alfred Dupree and his friend Victoria McCurley, both 17 at the time, were accused of plotting to attack Etowah High School.
Cherokee County sheriff's officials said they found diaries/journals, a homemade incendiary device, which was described as a flammable substance, and an undetermined powder substance during their investigation.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that Dupree is expected to take a plea deal in the case Friday morning.
Deputies said it was a tip from school police prompted their investigation.
