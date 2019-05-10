  • Georgia man finds pet dog dead, hanged in front yard

    Updated:

    OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man walked outside one morning this week and found his pet dog dead hanging by its neck from a decorative pole used to display plants.

    Marshall Lee Shubert was staying at a friend's home near Athens when his 4-year-old Chihuahua-Dachshund mix was killed, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

    The dog, named Big Boy, had been tethered outside because of the friend's aggressive cat.

    Oconee County Animal Control and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

    Big Boy's body was taken as part of the investigation. Shubert said Big Boy was hanged with the cord used to tether him.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

