ATLANTA - A line of rain and storms moved through much of north Georgia on Thursday -- and you can expect to see more of that today.
Many people saw strong wind gusts and heavy rain Thursday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says that it will be a quiet morning, but the rain and storms will move into metro Atlanta this afternoon.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to pinpoint the areas that could see the strongest storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The rain won't stop today.
You can expect to see much more rain, and possibly a storm, Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s and high 70s.
