ATLANTA - Get ready! Gnat season is here and we could see a lot more of them in north Georgia this year.
The “Gnat Line” usually runs through middle Georgia with the fall line, keeping the majority of the pests in middle and south Georgia.
But this year it’s moving north – and the reason why might surprise you.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says cleaner rivers and streams (yes, we said cleaner) are bringing the bugs.
Why it’s happening, how all the recent rain is making it worse, and what you can do about it, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
