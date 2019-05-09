Black women are fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in U.S.

ATLANTA - Black women are the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the United States. Atlanta leads the nation in the number of women starting businesses.
Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore met two women who started their own businesses. One of them got a big break at the Super Bowl.
“I didn’t have a life. I think I probably lost some hair through the process,” said Jamine Moton, who founded Skylar Security. Her business helped keep Mercedes-Benz Stadium safe during the Super Bowl.
“(It was) an incredible opportunity,” Moton said.
LATEST INVESTIGATIONS:
Her security guards made a big impression. The client asked Skylar Security to double its shifts.
Moton never imaged snagging such a prestigious event when she first started her business while working as a Clayton County Police Officer. After doing both for three years, she quit her day job.
“It was probably the most nerve-wracking moment in my life. Like I said, I’m a cop, athlete. I don’t get scared,” Moton said.
A few months later, Moton joined the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative.
How the city-funded program, the first of its kind in the country, and another program helped her and are helping dozens of women fulfill their dreams, Friday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}