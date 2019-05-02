Georgia man among 12 deaths linked to poppy seeds you can buy at the store

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - A Georgia man is dead and his family believes his death is tied to a product you can buy legally online or even at the grocery store.
Scientists say “raw” or “unwashed” poppy seeds can have morphine levels higher than a deadly dose of prescription drugs or even heroin.
So far, 12 deaths have been tied to teas made from them, including Linda Golden’s son, Todd.
“I’m in shock, you know. I’m just expecting to be able to pick up the phone and talk to him and that’s not going to happen,” she said. “My son should not be dead.”
Todd died in his sleep in March of a likely opioid overdose, but no heroin or pills were found in his Dahlonega home. Instead, investigators found bags of poppy seeds and a water bottle with seeds and liquid.
You can buy so called contaminated poppy seeds easily and legally online or in health food stores. You can also find online recipes for poppy seed tea for sleep help or with aches and pains.
The shocking results scientists found when they tested nearly two dozen easily available brands and the push to ban them, Friday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
