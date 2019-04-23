Man's car burst into flames just minutes after oil change at Jiffy Lube

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - We see them on the road and hear of them daily: A car fire jamming interstate traffic.
But one prompted Channel 2 Action News to investigate.
A man said his car went up in flames just minutes after he got an oil change at metro Atlanta Jiffy Lube.
With seconds to escape, he made it out of the car before it became engulfed in a raging fire.
“It was pretty terrifying,” Brian Heredia said.
His car fire was not the only one to be blamed on the popular oil change shop.
Channel 2 Investigative reporter Jim Strickland digs into the other complaints from metro Atlanta and reveals the questions you need to ask before you get your next oil change, Thursday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}