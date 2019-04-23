Thousands of veterans say they're sick after exposure to burn pits overseas

ATLANTA - Thousands of veterans say their cancers and respiratory illnesses are linked to burn pits that destroyed garbage in Iraq and Afghanistan. But many say the government won’t pay for their expensive medical care.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr spent two months talking to victims about the problem.
“I was beyond exhausted. I was tired of the pain, the headaches,” said Iraq War veteran Leroy Torres.
He finally got answers about what was causing his shortness of breath and headaches in 2010.
The surgeon had a photograph. “He goes, ‘I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It’s just like somebody had taken pepper and poured it on my lungs,’” said Torres.
Torres is one of thousands of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans who believe they’ve been sickened by burn pits.
We investigate why these sick veterans say they aren't getting the medical care that they need -- and what they want done about it, Thursday at 6 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
