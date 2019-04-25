0 Officer says his department 'destroyed him' over interracial relationship

A Nazi flag, an interracial relationship and a police officer’s firing are all involved in a lawsuit filed in Georgia. Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston talked to a black police officer who said he was fired for dating a fellow officer – a white woman.

Karone Robinson said going public with his relationship caused his life to quickly spin out of control. “What was that like for you?” Huddleston asked Robinson. “Extremely depressing, that was the lowest point I have ever been in my entire life,” he answered.

Robinson said all he ever wanted was to be a drug cop. He got the chance in the small town of Darien, Georgia near Savannah. “So, I jumped in with both feet,” said Robinson. He quickly moved up the ranks becoming a full-time drug investigator. He made a major drug bust. “That was the best day of my life,” said Robinson.

But he said his life quickly fell apart when he and a fellow officer went public with their secret romance.

“It was one day I’m the best thing since sliced bread, and the next day I can’t walk and chew bubble gum. I can’t do anything right,” said Robinson.

“Did they ever say anything to you like why are you dating that white woman?” asked Huddleston. “No, not anything overt like that,” Robinson replied.

But Robinson said there were other signs he ignored, like the Nazi flag that hung for years in the Darien Police Department. “I totally blocked the flag out. It had been there for so long,” he said.

