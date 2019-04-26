Former teacher: Students' high grades are given, not earned in metro district

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Two parents and a former high school teacher claim the grades awarded by a metro area school district are consistently far too generous.
They told investigative reporter Richard Belcher students get high grades in courses when they've learned too little of the subject matter. They said some students can't even pass the end of course exam.
It's called grade inflation: when students get A's and B's when they should be getting C's, D's or worse.
Educators say evidence of it can be found in many districts.
But a teacher turned whistleblower steered Belcher’s attention to Douglas County, where some parents are also concerned.
"We had to help them get through the system by letting them pass, giving them good grades, regardless of what they were learning," former Douglas County teacher, Jeremy Noonan, said.
