MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Patients say they're stunned by massive bills

  Patients say they're stunned by massive bills

    By: Clark Howard

    ATLANTA - It’s a story that has become more and more common: getting a medical bill that is much larger than you expected.

    Joyce Stone said she was astounded when she learned that a shot she has gotten for years that cost $45 suddenly ballooned to $1,900.

    She told Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard that she gets the shot every six months and has been going to the same doctor for 30 years.

    A few months ago, she got a letter about the shot. 

    “Because of rising cost, they were no longer going to provide the shot or give the shot of Prolia to their patients,” Stone said. “In January, I received a note from the hospital stating that my insurance had been billed for over $5,000 for the shot.”

    After insurance, her portion to pay was $1,900.

