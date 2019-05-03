MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Patients say they're stunned by massive bills

ATLANTA - It’s a story that has become more and more common: getting a medical bill that is much larger than you expected.
Joyce Stone said she was astounded when she learned that a shot she has gotten for years that cost $45 suddenly ballooned to $1,900.
She told Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard that she gets the shot every six months and has been going to the same doctor for 30 years.
A few months ago, she got a letter about the shot.
“Because of rising cost, they were no longer going to provide the shot or give the shot of Prolia to their patients,” Stone said. “In January, I received a note from the hospital stating that my insurance had been billed for over $5,000 for the shot.”
After insurance, her portion to pay was $1,900.
