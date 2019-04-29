People with seizures say CBD helps them. But could it also save your pet's life?

Many Georgians, from children with severe epilepsy to veterans with PTS, have told us CBD extracted from cannabis changed their lives.
It wasn’t long before people asked their vets, could CBD help my pet too?
When Alexa Ramfjord learn Colorado State University was accepting participants in a trial to test CBD in epileptic dog, she was thrilled. Her dog Jigsaw had suffered seizures for two years.
“He'll fall over to his side and start convulsing and foam at the mouth,” Ramfjord said. “It's a very violent thing that they go through.”
Jigsaw isn't alone. Up to five percent of dogs have hereditary epilepsy. The violent seizures and the mediciation traditionally used to treat them can be deadly for dogs.
“Oftentimes those dogs don’t live a normal life,” said Dr. Stephanie McGrath.
TUESDAY AT 5: Channel 2's Tom Regan traveled to get a first-hand look into the research. Why researchers and dog owners say the results are promising and could potentially save thousands of lives.
