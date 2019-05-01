Researcher's new trick could stop mosquitoes from biting you and your family

NEW YORK, NY - Mosquito bites are itchy, red and annoying. But mosquitoes also spread deadly diseases. A researcher has figured out a way to trick mosquitoes into thinking they’re full, so they won’t bite you.
Mosquitoes spread deadly diseases including West Nile, dengue and malaria. Only female mosquitoes bite and they may bite several people spreading diseases along the way before using the protein in our blood to develop eggs.
Laura Duvall, a Postdoctoral Fellow at Rockefeller University in New York City, wanted to understand why a mosquito’s attraction to people is turned off after she bites you and eats a big meal of blood. Duvall said a food coma is a good metaphor.
“She’s consumed the equivalent of 275 cheeseburgers so, as you can imagine you or I would certainly be in a food coma after that,” she said
Channel 2 traveled to the laboratory where Duvall conducts research on Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
We’ll walk you through her research, how it works and how soon it could change things for you and your family, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
2 INVESTIGATES
- Former teacher: Students' high grades are given, not earned in metro district
- Officer says his department 'destroyed him' over interracial relationship
- Man's car burst into flames just minutes after oil change at Jiffy Lube
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}