Major pet insurance provider initially refused to pay for bunny's life-saving treatment

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Pet health insurance is a billion-dollar industry that's expected to double in the next three years.
Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland found complaints that one well-known company allegedly refused to pay legitimate claims.
"Pets are like members of the family and you love them, and when they get sick it’s scary," said Jodie Knapton, of Sandy Springs.
Knapton bought insurance from Nationwide to cover her rabbit's vet bills.
When the animal, named Cookie, stopped eating and showed signs of a digestive problem, Dr. Stuart Colby found the bunny's rear teeth were overgrown and painful.
"That was either the cause or exacerbating why Cookie wasn’t feeling well. And when they don’t feel well they don’t eat," Colby said.
How the treatment of the bunny rabbit exposed this major insurers out-of-dated claims process and the evidence we took the to insurance commissioner, Monday at 5 on Channel 2 Action News.
2 INVESTIGATES
