  GBI: 3 arrested trying to smuggle 100 pounds of pot at Atlanta airport

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three people Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as part of a drug smuggling investigation, officials said.

    According to the GBI, the suspects were busted with more than 97 pounds of marijuana and THC vape pens.

    Agents arrested 25-year-old Marcus Daryl Malcolm, from Stone Mountain. He’s charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

    Agents also arrested 32-year-old Ashley Makia Farmer, from Memphis, and 28-year-old Valerye Natili Mortimore, from Smyrna.

    They were both charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

    All three suspects were taken to the Clayton County Jail.

