ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three people Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as part of a drug smuggling investigation, officials said.
According to the GBI, the suspects were busted with more than 97 pounds of marijuana and THC vape pens.
Agents arrested 25-year-old Marcus Daryl Malcolm, from Stone Mountain. He’s charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Agents also arrested 32-year-old Ashley Makia Farmer, from Memphis, and 28-year-old Valerye Natili Mortimore, from Smyrna.
TRENDING STORIES:
They were both charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of schedule I controlled substance.
All three suspects were taken to the Clayton County Jail.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}